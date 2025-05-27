MacBook Air

The M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $134 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M4 MacBook Air

Get the powerful MacBook Air with the M4 chip at a discounted price. Today, it’s down to just $1,065 from its original price of $1,200 on Amazon.

The 2025 MacBook Air has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina screen, the latest M4 chip, and 16GB of Unified Memory. The macOS, apps, and games load super fast thanks to the SSD technology, while Unified Memory makes short work of switching from one power-hungry app to another. This model has 512GB of SSD, which should last you a good while for your files. You can transfer or download your documents, videos, music, and other things, and still have space for your work and personal software.

M4 MacBook Air
Preview Product Price
Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, 12MP Center Stage Camera, Touch ID; Sky Blue Apple 2025 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M4 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, 13.6-inch Liquid... $1,199.00 $1,065.48Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

What’s great is that a single full charge can last up to 18 hours, and the laptop has everything you need for online communication. Get the discounted 13-inch M4 MacBook Air with 512GB storage today!

