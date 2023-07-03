The new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air is $100 Off

It’s only been a month since the new 15-inch MacBook Air was launched, but now it’s getting a significant discount. Today, you can get the 256GB model for just $1,199 from its original price of $1,299 on Amazon.

Bigger size aside, there’s more to like about the 2023 M2 MacBook Air. The Liquid Retina display jumps out, and the whole case is recycled aluminum to give it that incredible lightness. The M2 chip allows you to get more done, with up to 24GB of unified memory, a 10-core GPU, and an 8-core CPU. Battery life is expanded to 18 hours on a full charge, thanks to the M2’s efficiency.

Hardware-wise, you can pretty much do anything in the 15-inch MacBook Air. Connectivity options include a MagSafe charging port, a headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt ports. A 3-mic array and 1080p FaceTime camera are there as well. Get the discounted 2023 M2 MacBook Air today!