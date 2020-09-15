Upgrade to a new laptop with the discounted MacBook Air

Still using an obsolete laptop from 5 years ago? It’s time for an upgrade that’s easy on the wallet yet future-proofs you in the next few years.

The latest MacBook Air models are getting markdowns across the board on Amazon. For instance, the MacBook Air 13 inch variant with 8GB RAM and 256SSD is discounted at just $899.99, down $99 from its usual price of $999.

Apple MacBook Air

The latest MacBook Air has the Retina display coupled with True Tone technology, a Force Touch trackpack, backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID within a light wedge-shaped shell made of recycled aluminum. It’s light enough to accompany you everywhere yet powerful enough that it can do a wide variety of tasks.

On top of that you get up to 11 hours of productivity in a single full charge. The $99 off makes buying the latest MacBook Air an attractive prospect, so make sure to check it out today!