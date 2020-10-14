Upgrade to the new MacBook Air for just $850

Just days before the new iPad Air is released we’re seeing a low price discount for the 2020 MacBook Air. Currently, the 13 inches, 256GB, and 8GB RAM model is just $849.99 on Amazon, down from $999 with the help of a $100 clip-on discount auto-applied on checkout.

You’ll find the 2020 MacBook Air to be an adept workhorse and entertainment center. The highlight is easily the Retina display w/ True Tone technology, which makes games, videos and images pop. 8GB of RAM is spacious enough to run even the most demanding apps, while SSD means software loads up quickly and with minimal fuss.

Apple MacBook Air

Oh, and the Magic Keyboard is the better version with 1mm travel and 20% larger room for Multi-Touch gestures. Touch ID keeps password management easy and simple.

Last but not least, you get stereo sound with bass, a 3-mic array and FaceTime HD camera for communication and enjoying content. It’s an excellent upgrade at just $850!