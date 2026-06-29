Apple Increased Prices Across Devices Including MacBook Neo

Apple has increased the prices across its devices and the MacBook Neo- the laptop saw an increase of $100 from $599 to $699. This is the result of a current shortage in memory chips due to sky-high prices for RAM, and Apple is no longer able to delay the price increase.

The increased prices could change globally depending on where you live, like in Canada. The MacBook Neo is now at $949 for the 256GB storage model, from $799 at release. The MacBook Neo was a largely successful budget-friendly Mac that Apple released this year and is accessible for many people, priced just below a thousand dollars, being the cheapest Mac ever to be distributed and beating out the MacBook Air, now priced at $1,299.

The high-end Touch ID 512GB storage is also increased to $799 from $699. The increase has also reached the education store of the company, set at $699 from $499.