Apple Looking to Add MacBook Neo To Deal with a Potential Increase in Price

Apple is reportedly thinking of bringing in new colors for its MacBook Neo to serve as a cushion for its consumers against a potential increase in price. The success of the device has resulted in Apple forking over more money for the components of the device.

The company is considering an option of adding new colors to keep the consumers satisfied if the prices go up. The MacBook Neo is sold in Silver, Indigo, Citrus, and Blush with a starting price of $599. The pressure in pricing looks to have been rooted in the decision of the company to increase production significantly.

Doubling in production means that they have to have a new set of A18 Pro Chips manufactured by TSMC, and the company has looked to exhaust their stock early due to the early orders and high demand.

Apple has also considered raising the price of its laptop.