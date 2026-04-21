Demand For MacBook Neo High Even As Its Sold Out for the Month

The most recent MacBook entry, the MacBook Neo, has been a major success with demand still high even after a month has passed since its release. The device is priced at $599, PC manufacturers have raised prices on their products due to the shortage in RAM.

Orders for the MacBook Neo that were placed in the Apple online store will not be reaching customers until next month, meaning that the device will be sold out for April. Certain retail stores for Apple have the device available in certain colors.

Demand has passed Apple’s expectations, with the company looking to improve production with plans to ship 10 million units this year, 4-5 million more compared to the units released upon the release of the MacBook Neo. What made the device so appealing is its price tag. More information about the success of the MacBook Neo will be revealed during the earnings call on April 30.