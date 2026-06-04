MacBook Neo

Demand for MacBook Neo So High Apple Significantly Increasing Production

By Samantha Wiley
Demand for MacBook Neo So High Apple Significantly Increasing Production

An April earnings call shows the demand for the MacBook Neo is significantly high and off the charts, resulting in Apple rumored to be boosting production significantly. Shipments for the MacBook Neo have doubled from 5 to 10 million units this year after the release in March.


Apple looked to be very positive about the device before they went and announced it, and the company looks to have underestimated the demand and hype of the device from the audience, with the device sales far surpassing Apple’s expectations.

Demand for MacBook Neo So High Apple Significantly Increasing Production

The MacBook Neo has a starting price of $499 for college students and $599 in the United States. It’s one of the most budget-friendly device accessible to the public. The device features the A18 Pro chip used by the iPhone.

A potential MacBook Neo 2 could be released next year featuring 12GB RAM and powered by the A19 Pro Chip.


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