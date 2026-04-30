MacBook Neo Behind the Scenes Clip Shared by Apple

A YouTube Short has been released by Apple, showing the behind the scenes of the creation of their introduction video for their MacBook Neo. The clip shows what Apple described as a look at the handmade magic showing the camera techniques and physical models used during the making.

Real-world props were also shown, merged with video effects to create the final sequence. Apple does not typically share insights on their production video for big product launch videos.

Apple released the MacBook Neo in March, a budget-friendly MacBook priced at $599. The video was loved by many for its charm and whimsey, the device proved to be very strong in the market where they broke the Mac launch week record after its debut and has been sold out until next month. It was a move made to appeal for those on a budget, such as students.