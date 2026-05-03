MacBook Neo Delay in Delivery and Stock, While Walmart and Amazon Have It

The MacBook Neo has been hit recently with delays in delivery estimates on the Apple site due to the high demand for the device. Amazon and Walmart, however, have deliveries available as early as tomorrow, and even have small discounts on the device.

The MacBook Neo, released last month, has become a success, with Apple having trouble keeping up with stock due to so many orders being placed. A two-three week delivery estimate worldwide has been made on the Apple site.

The MacBook Neo is a budget-friendly device released by Apple, with a starting price of $599 for the base 256GB model. It also features Touch ID. Students are able to get the device for cheaper, priced at $499 in the Apple Education store. You can get a small discount for the MacBook Neo, and it will arrive as early as the second of May, with Prime members getting same-day shipping.