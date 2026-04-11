MacBook Neo Was a Huge Success; Apple Is Now Facing a Dilemma

Apple is currently facing a big dilemma with its recent MacBook, the MacBook Neo, which received unexpected fame. The sales of the MacBook Neo went so well that the A18 Pro chip 5-core GPU stock of the company is going to run out before successfully meeting the demand for the device.

Apple’s previous plans were to have suppliers create 5-6 million units for the MacBook Neo before halting production of the A18 Pro chip. Demand looks to be high as the company may run out of chips before the next-gen MacBook Neo with an A19 chip releases.

After pre-orders started last month, the Mac had its best launch week for entry-level Mac users and is a huge success. The MacBook Neo is a budget-friendly MacBook Apple has created, powered by the A18 Pro chip. There is a 2-3 week estimate on delivery for online stores in the United States.