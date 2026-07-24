New MacBook Neo Rumored to be in the Works

Apple is rumored to be developing a new version of the MacBook Neo, bringing two big upgrades in the form of increased RAM, and it will be powered by the A19 Pro Chip. The device will be getting 12GB of RAM if it is given the A19 Pro Chip and could come in new colors.

The MacBook Neo is a budget-friendly Mac that is priced as low as $599 in the United States, and you could get it cheaper in the Apple Education Store as long as you are a student in college who is verified or meets other criteria required.

The MacBook Neo took Apple by surprise with its high demand, saying that it was popular among its customers. Apple has increased prices across its devices, and the MacBook Neo has been affected with an increase of $100, but it still is the most budget-friendly MacBook you could get your hands on.