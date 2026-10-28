MacBook Neo

Potential MacBook Neo Successor Early Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Potential MacBook Neo Successor Early Next Year

Apple released the MacBook Neo in March this year, and it was received positively by consumers, with high demand for the device. Following the success, there might be a new MacBook Neo. Bloomberg claims that a next-generation MacBook Neo is expected to be released in the first half of next year, with no schedule or other information provided.

In the past, Bloomberg made claims that this new MacBook Neo would feature the A19 chip and have 12GB RAM, an upgrade from the current A18 Pro chip powering the device, and giving it 8GB of RAM. The device is also said to come in new colors.

Potential MacBook Neo Successor Early Next Year

These are just rumors, but it would not come as a surprise if Apple did decide to make a new MacBook on the day they released the first one. If there are no more increases in price, this next-generation model could have the same price as our current MacBook Neo. When the MacBook Neo was first released, the device was priced at $599-$699, but due to price hikes from the rising prices of both components and memory, Apple was forced to raise prices across its devices, including the MacBook Neo.

The MacBook Neo is a budget-friendly entry level device offered by Apple, it is the cheapest MacBook in the market, aimed at students and for those looking for a budget-friendly laptop. The device is powered by the A18 Pro chip with 8GB coming in Indigo, Citrus, Silver, and Blush, it features a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display with no display notch, a resolution of 2408×1506 and 500 nits of brightness, video streaming and productivity with a battery life of up to 16 hours. You also get Apple Intelligence features with the macOS that it runs. The device has a starting price of $599.

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