Mac

MacBook Pro Anticipated to Be Feature-Packed

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro Anticipated to Be Feature-Packed

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple supply chain analyst, reports that the MacBook Pro will be getting a significant update early next year with an OLED display. The device will be seeing a release later this year or early next year. Having an OLED Display would mean that the MacBook Pro would have better quality for images and other advantages, such as power efficiency, better viewing angles, a higher contrast ratio, and vivid colors.


The new MacBook Pro is rumored to have other upgrades, such as Dynamic Island, C1X or C2 modem, an M6 Max and M6 chip made with the 2nm process from TSMC, and a thinner design. The overhaul in features suggests that the price for the device will be high, but this may be the rumored MacBook Ultra, as it will be placed well above the MacBook Pro models in the current lineup.

MacBook Pro Anticipated to Be Feature-Packed

The MacBook Air is also expected to have an OLED display, but we will have to wait until 2028 or 2029 at the latest. The company has recently released the M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro.


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