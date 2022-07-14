13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar added to Apple product vintage list

Apple will be adding the 15 and 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar functionality to its vintage list starting July 31.

In an internal memo sent to Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores, the Cupertino-based company says that alongside the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros, other products such as the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, the 2015 iMac and the 13-inch MacBook Air will also be classified as vintage.

The 2016 MacBook Pro was the first laptop to have a Touch Bar as part of the redesign. Other features include a lighter and thinner chassis, the butterfly keyboard, a larger trackpad, Touch ID and the absence of the headphone jack and Thunderbolt ports.

Apple products in the vintage list are those that are 5 years old since they’re last distributed. Apple discontinued the Touch Bar MacBook Pro in 2017, and 2022 is the five-year mark for the laptop.