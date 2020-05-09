13-Inch Macbook Pro (2019) just dropped to its lowest price

Amazon has been clearing out the previous models of various Apple products. One such product is the 13-inch 2019 model of Macbook Pro. Amazon offers a huge $300 discount on this model. Now you can get it only for $1,149 instead of $1,799.

Apple MacBook Pro

This 13-inch Macbook Pro features a 2.4 GHz 8th Generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor. Together with the 8 GB RAM, it is the best notebook that you can have. Also with the 256GB storage, you get enough storage for your projects. Now you can work on various projects without any concern of space or processing speed.

The Retina display makes it even better. It has a wonderful display. It is also slim and looks good in space gray color. The Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655 ensures that you get the latest graphics and a good resolution to display the content.

Another feature that makes this model easy to use is the butterfly mechanism of the keyboard. It offers more stability to the keyboard and ensures that no sound is produced when you press each key. It is the best choice if you love to work in a quiet environment.

Go grab it before the deal ends. You can buy the 13-inch 2019 model of Macbook Pro with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM only for $1,149 instead of $1,799 which means you save $300.