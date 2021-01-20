13 inch MacBook Pro display backlight service program gets an extension

Apple has announced that it will be extending its backlight display service program for the 13 inch MacBook Pro to 3 years after the program began, or 5 years after the product was purchased, whichever is longer.

In May 21, 2019 Apple announced that a small percentage of 13 inch MacBook Pro models that were sold between October 2016 to February 2018 may have backlight issues such as non-working and bright areas showing at the bottom. Eligible models include the MacBook Pro 2016 with four Thunderbolt 3 ports and the MacBook Pro 2016 with two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

MacBook Pro owners can check and see if they’re eligible by going on the ‘Get Support‘ page through the official Apple website and clicking on ‘About This mac’ in the Apple logo at the top left screen.

Authorized Service Providers and Apple will replace affected displays free of charge. For those who paid to get the same issue fixed they may be eligible for a refund.