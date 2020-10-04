16-inch MacBook Pro gets a whopping $350 discount

Saving up for a new laptop and still short a few hundred dollars? The discounted 16 inch MacBook Pro with i9 processor and 1TB storage can be had for $350 less. Currently, it’s priced at $2,449 from its original $2,799 price tag on Amazon.

The configuration is that you get an i9 Intel processor clocked at 2.3GHz, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Rounding out the list are 6 speaker sound system, an AMD Pro 5000M graphics card and the vaunted 16 inch Retina display. It also touts the new Magic Keyboard.

Apple MacBook Pro

Battery life is rated at 11 hours max. It comes with 4 USB-C ports, Touch ID and Touch Bar. You’ll find that the laptop will be more than up to whatever you throw at it. From work to games and entertainment, the MacBook Pro 16 inch model is supreme value for money.

Save $350 and get the 16 inch MacBook Pro model today!