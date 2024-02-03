MacBook Pro

2012 13-inch MacBook Pro added to obsolete list

By Samantha Wiley
The 2021 13-inch MacBook Pro has been added to the obsolete products list.

Apple today updated its website’s obsolete list with the 2012 MacBook Pro. The mid-year model was first released in June 2012 and has a built-in CD/DVD drive, remaining on sale until 2016 as a budget option. Apple still has an external SuperDrive CD/DVD drive for sale, although a USB-C adapter is required for running on modern MacBook devices.

Apple products that have passed the 7-year mark after being last distributed are put on the obsolete list. MacBooks are eligible for extended battery-only repairs up to 10 years when last distributed for sale. The parts for replacement are subject to availability. Currently, the 2012 13-inch MacBook Pro can only be updated to macOS Big Sur which released in 2020. The product entered the discontinued list in 2023.

Apple’s obsolete list is available to view on its official website.

