2021 MacBook Pro images surface online

Apple’s new MacBook Pro models have been surfacing online and on social media, allowing viewers to take a peek at the laptop’s appearance.

Tweets and real-life images of the new MacBook Pros have been spotted alongside previous generation models for comparison. In Reddit, an unboxing video has been uploaded for a closer look at the Apple product.

A press photo showing Apple CEO Tim Cook with the new 16 inch MacBook Pro has been released. One notable difference is the thicker chassis of the main body.

The 2021 MacBook Pros have been announced during the October ‘Unleashed’ event held in virtual. There’s the 14 inch and 16 inch variant, with prices starting at $2,499 and $1,999 for the 16 and 14 inch models, respectively. Notable changes include the new M1 Pro/Max chip, a display notch and an all-black keyboard. Orders are now ongoing at the official Apple website and the Apple Store app.