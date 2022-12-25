iLoungeNewsMacMacBook Pro

$50M settlement email sent to MacBook Pro Butterfly keyboard owners

By Samantha Wiley
Published
MacBook Pro owners have begun receiving emails regarding the recent settlement from Apple.

Apple agreed to settle for $50 million in a class-action lawsuit over faulty Butterfly keyboards in MacBook Pro models made between 2015 through 2019.

The Cupertino-based company is now complying with the agreement, sending a slew of emails to those who were affected by the faulty keyboard mechanism.

MacBook Pro owners that sent in their laptops for single topcase replacement can send a claim form for compensation, while those that have completed two topcase replacements or more in the span of four years will receive the payment automatically, accompanied by an email.

The $50 million settlement will be divided depending on how many repairs were made, at a maximum of $395 for those who’ve had two or more replacements. Claims may be submitted until March 6, 2023.

The butterfly keyboard mechanism caused a lot of problems for users and Apple alike. The company changed it to scissor switch for Macs moving forward.

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.