$50M settlement email sent to MacBook Pro Butterfly keyboard owners

MacBook Pro owners have begun receiving emails regarding the recent settlement from Apple.

Apple agreed to settle for $50 million in a class-action lawsuit over faulty Butterfly keyboards in MacBook Pro models made between 2015 through 2019.

The Cupertino-based company is now complying with the agreement, sending a slew of emails to those who were affected by the faulty keyboard mechanism.

MacBook Pro owners that sent in their laptops for single topcase replacement can send a claim form for compensation, while those that have completed two topcase replacements or more in the span of four years will receive the payment automatically, accompanied by an email.

The $50 million settlement will be divided depending on how many repairs were made, at a maximum of $395 for those who’ve had two or more replacements. Claims may be submitted until March 6, 2023.

The butterfly keyboard mechanism caused a lot of problems for users and Apple alike. The company changed it to scissor switch for Macs moving forward.