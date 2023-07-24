All-Screen folding MacBook Pro rumor surfaces

Details about a folding MacBook Pro has resurfaced, this time coming from Samsung.

In 2022 it was believed that Apple had started development of a foldable display for its MacBook lineup. Down the line, a new rumor suggested that the Cupertino-based company will be launching a MacBook Pro with a foldable display that measures around 20.5 inches. The launch date for the product was believed to come in 2026.

Now, a report by The Elec says that Apple is still working on a foldable product with reservations about reliability issues of the technology. Baek Seung-in, Samsung’s Display Managing Director revealed that folding displays are constantly improving although they’re not as durable as the non-folding displays in the market.

The report also claims that Apple is working with LG and Samsung Display for its foray into the foldable niche. However, information on when Apple will launch a foldable device remains unclear.