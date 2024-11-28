Amazon Marks 2024 MacBook Pro 1TB With M4 Chip For Sale

Apple’s MacBook Pro 24GB Memory 1TB SSD is 13% off, bringing the price down from $2399 to $2099.

Powered by an M4 Max or M4 Pro chip, this laptop is a real pro and the perfect laptop for Apple users who expect a high-performing device that can keep up with extensive workflows. Run multiple apps at once and zoom by your workload, 3D content rendering, immerse yourself in gaming, and get everything you need to get done with a battery life that lasts all day.

The new MacBook Pro was made for Apple Intelligence- let it transform how you work, communicate, and seamlessly switch between tools. It has a massive 14-inch screen featuring Liquid Retina XDR features and comes with a 12MP Center stage camera, a sound system with six speakers, and three quality studio mics, so you can speak and present yourself clearly during meetings.

Get your 2024 MacBook Pro M4 Pro today and save $300!