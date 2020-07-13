Amazon Offers 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s at Discounted Prices

Apple MacBook Pro

Thinking of buying a 16 or 13 inch MacBook Pro? You can get up to $300 off when you buy yours today at Amazon.

The 2020 MacBook Pro models are getting huge discounts today.

16 inch MacBook Pro

You can get the 16 inch MacBook Pro with the 1TB storage space at just $2,499, down $300 from its original price of $2,799.

Preview Product Price
New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9) - Space Gray New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9) - Space Gray $2,799.00 $2,255.20 Buy on Amazon

This model boasts the largest ever Retina display in a Mac notebook. The 16 inch MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, Touch Bar and an Amd Radeon 5500M graphics card.

13 inch MacBook Pro

The 13 inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space is down to just $1,849.99 from its original price of $1,999. You get a $149 discount on this model.

Preview Product Price
New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Space Gray New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Space Gray $1,999.00 $1,899.00 Buy on Amazon

The 13 inch variant features an Intel Core i5 processor, Retina display, backlit Magic Keyboard and an Iris Plus graphics card.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.