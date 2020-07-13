Amazon Offers 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s at Discounted Prices

Thinking of buying a 16 or 13 inch MacBook Pro? You can get up to $300 off when you buy yours today at Amazon.
The 2020 MacBook Pro models are getting huge discounts today.
16 inch MacBook Pro
You can get the 16 inch MacBook Pro with the 1TB storage space at just $2,499, down $300 from its original price of $2,799.
|New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9) - Space Gray
|$2,799.00 $2,255.20
This model boasts the largest ever Retina display in a Mac notebook. The 16 inch MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, Touch Bar and an Amd Radeon 5500M graphics card.
13 inch MacBook Pro
The 13 inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space is down to just $1,849.99 from its original price of $1,999. You get a $149 discount on this model.
|New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Space Gray
|$1,999.00 $1,899.00
The 13 inch variant features an Intel Core i5 processor, Retina display, backlit Magic Keyboard and an Iris Plus graphics card.