Amazon Offers 13-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro’s at Discounted Prices

Thinking of buying a 16 or 13 inch MacBook Pro? You can get up to $300 off when you buy yours today at Amazon.

The 2020 MacBook Pro models are getting huge discounts today.

16 inch MacBook Pro

You can get the 16 inch MacBook Pro with the 1TB storage space at just $2,499, down $300 from its original price of $2,799.

This model boasts the largest ever Retina display in a Mac notebook. The 16 inch MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, Touch Bar and an Amd Radeon 5500M graphics card.

13 inch MacBook Pro

The 13 inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space is down to just $1,849.99 from its original price of $1,999. You get a $149 discount on this model.

The 13 inch variant features an Intel Core i5 processor, Retina display, backlit Magic Keyboard and an Iris Plus graphics card.