Apple Allows Easier Battery Replacement For M5 MacBook Pro with 14-inch Display

By Samantha Wiley
Replacing the battery of the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro has now been made easier by Apple, letting users that are a part of the self-service repair program replace it without taking out internal components of the MacBook.


The M5 MacBook Pro in the past needed you to swap multiple modules other than the battery itself . Now, you’d only have to remove the case at the bottom part and the flex cable for battery management before getting to the battery.

The company is now distributing the modules on their Self Service Repair Store as standalone parts priced at $209.95. A repair manual has been uploaded by the company containing instructions on how to remove the old adhesive strips, the rear case, discharging and installing the unit, and getting all these done safely.

The self-service repair program was launched by Apple around three years ago, letting customers get their hands on tools, genuine parts, and repair manuals for certain Apple devices.


