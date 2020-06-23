Apple analyst Kuo says first Arm-Based Mac will be a 13-inch MacBook Pro

According to Bloomberg, in a new note sent by Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo to the investors, Apple has plans to announce its ARM chips at the WWDC that it will use in the manufacturing of Macs that will launch later this year.

According to the note, Kuo mentions that the first model of Mac that will use Apple’s Arm-based chip will be a 13-inch Macbook Pro. He also mentions that a redesigned iMac will also be using the same chip and Apple has plans to launch both these new models later this year or at the start of 2021.

According to the note he sent out, the ARM-based new Macbook will have the same design factor as the Intel 13.3-inch model. He also said that Apple will discontinue the Intel-based 13.3-inch Macbook Pro once it releases the ARM-based Mac. He said that the ARM-based iMac will have a new design. It will have a 24-inch display. He also said that before releasing the new iMac Apple will refresh existing Intel ‌iMac‌ in 3Q20.

According to Kuo, all new Mac models that Apple will release in 2021 will have ARM processors. He also added that it can take at least 18 months for Apple to transition from Intel to an all-new ARM-based lineup of Macs. He also said that Apple will start mass production of these new ARM-based Mac models in the second half of 2021. He also added that the Mac models with mini-LED will launch in early 2021.