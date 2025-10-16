Apple Announces The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro

Apple has announced an updated MacBook Pro with the M5 chip alongside the new Vision Pro and upgraded iPad Pro models. The MacBook Pro receives no big changes in its design, still featuring an XDR Liquid Retina display, MagSafe 3 charging port, Touch ID, Magic Keyboard, SD card slot and a headphone jack.

The M5 chip has a 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine and 10-Core CPU allowing for 45% faster graphics and a 15% faster CPU compared to its predecessor. The memory bandwidth of the product also increased to 153 GB/s from 120 GB/s.

Preorders for the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro has begun and will be delivered to customers who preordered and in retail stores on October 22 with a starting price of $1,599. You can get the laptop in Space Black or Silver. The new MacBook Pro comes with a power adapter with 70W USB-C adapter.