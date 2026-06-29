Apple Could Release M6 MacBook Pro In 2026

A 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring an M6 chip could be released by Apple as early as 2026, with the MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac Mini to receive the chip while the company is trying out an M6 MacBook Pro.

The M6 series is planned to be introduced by Apple later this year, being a standalone chip with no M6 Max or M6 Pro chip, with development for the high-end chips until 2027, when the M7 series chips launch.

Instead of the 3nm process, Apple will be using the 2nm process for the M6 chip, with rumors hinting that the N2 process by TSMC will be used instead of the 3nm process. Doing this cuts down on the size of the transistor for better chip packaging and improvements such as power efficiency and speeds in the processor. We recently got a revamped MacBook Air, so no new chip is expected until next year.