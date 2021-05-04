Apple M1 MacBook Pro gets a $200 discount

The M1-powered MacBook Pro boasts a better CPU, GPU and Neural Engine performance compared to its predecessors. Today, the 512GB SSD variant of the M1 MacBook Pro is down to just $1,299 from its original price of $1,499 on Amazon.

The M1 not only boasts a huge performance improvement, but in battery life as well. A single full charge can last up to 20 hours, thanks to the more efficient chip. The 13 inch display and 8GB RAM should suffice for most work tasks, apps and games, and the 512GB storage should last a good while.

The M1 MacBook Pro has macOS Big Sur, which is Apple’s latest Mac operating system out of the box so you’re sure to have an updated OS for a long time. Also, you won’t need to get a separate webcam or microphone as the built-in ones should suffice for everyday use.

For a $200 off M1 MacBook Pro, the price and specs aren’t bad at all. Make sure to consider buying one today!