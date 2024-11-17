Apple M4 MacBook Pro on Sale

The 2024 M4 Apple MacBook Pro is discounted on Amazon, now selling for $1474.
Equipped with the new M-series M4 Chip, the new MacBook Pro is designed to give you a powerful performance when you are tackling a heavy workload, academics, remote classes, and provide an immersive gaming experience with a battery that can last all day. 512GB storage SSD makes it significantly faster than HDD, and gives you ample space for your OS, apps, games, photos, videos, and more.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple...
|$1,599.00 $1,474.00
|Buy on Amazon
With 14 inches screen featuring a liquid retina XDR Display and up to 1600 nits of brightness, you can see every detail realistically and clearly in movies or when you play a game with beautiful scenery for you to soak it all in. The M4 MacBook is a great computer for exploring Apple intelligence features that can help you get work done in a breeze, and will keep your data safe and secure with cutting-edge privacy protection such that not even Apple themselves can access your personal information.
Order the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch today!