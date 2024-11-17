MacBook Pro

Apple M4 MacBook Pro on Sale

By Samantha Wiley
The 2024 M4 Apple MacBook Pro is discounted on Amazon, now selling for $1474.

Equipped with the new M-series M4 Chip, the new MacBook Pro is designed to give you a powerful performance when you are tackling a heavy workload, academics, remote classes, and provide an immersive gaming experience with a battery that can last all day. 512GB storage SSD makes it significantly faster than HDD, and gives you ample space for your OS, apps, games, photos, videos, and more.

Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,474.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With 14 inches screen featuring a liquid retina XDR Display and up to 1600 nits of brightness, you can see every detail realistically and clearly in movies or when you play a game with beautiful scenery for you to soak it all in. The M4 MacBook is a great computer for exploring Apple intelligence features that can help you get work done in a breeze, and will keep your data safe and secure with cutting-edge privacy protection such that not even Apple themselves can access your personal information.

Order the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch today!

