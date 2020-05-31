Apple sets double price of RAM upgrade on the 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Apple today doubled the price on increasing the RAM on the 13-inch entry-level Macbook Pro. The customers who wish to increase the RAM will now have to pay double the price to upgrade it. The customers in the USA will have to pay $200 if they want to increase the RAM from 8 to 16 GB.

Previously the upgrade price was only $100. The similar increased prices are in other countries as well. In Germany, the price is increased from €125 to €250 and in the UK Apple has increased the price of the upgrade from £100 to £200.

Apple often makes adjustments in the price, but this price change is unexpected. It is unexpected because the price change comes to a new product and it hasn’t been a month since its launch. This new model of the Macbook pro is mostly similar to the previous models as it uses the same Intel processor (8th generation.)

It also has almost the same components as the previous models. It is very rare for Apple to adjust the price so soon after its launch. Apple hasn’t told anything about why it has adjusted the price.