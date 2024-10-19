Apple supply partners ramp Up M4 MacBook Pro production

Apple partners are gearing up for production of the upcoming MacBook Pro with M4 chip.

DigiTimes recently reported that supply chains are ramping up for the debut of the MacBook Pro models, which will be equipped with the M4 chip. The report claims that Apple might unveil the new models in October and affect component shipments, with evidence coming from manufacturers such as Shin Zu Shing and Jarilytec in the month of September. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the same thing, that the first M4-equipped Macs will debut this year, particularly the Mac mini, the iMac, and both 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pros.

A leak in Russia has shown the 14-inch MacBook Pro, revealing a starting 16GB of memory. There has been no major redesigns, but it appears a third Thunderbolt 4 port was added, bringing it up to three compared to two from the previous model.