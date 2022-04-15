Apple’s newest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro gets a $250 discount

Upgrade to a speedy laptop with Apple’s latest M1 chip at a steep discount. Today, the 13 inch M1 MacBook Pro with 512GB storage is down to just $1,249.99 from its original price of $1500 on Amazon.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

Apple’s MacBook Pro gets a massive update with the introduction of the M1 chip. The laptop can now process games and software at a faster clip so you can get working and through the day without waiting for your computer or software to load. 8GB of unified memory allows for multitasking several browser windows, apps and more.

Notable standouts include the 13.3 inch Retina display for vibrant colors and image accuracy. 500 nits of brightness is impressive for all kinds of work and play content, including watching videos or editing photos and videos. There’s also FaceTime camera, an active cooling system, superfast SSD and 16-core Neural Engine to tie it all together.

Grab the discounted M1 MacBook Pro at $249 off today!