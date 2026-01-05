Budget-Friendly MacBook In The Making May Be Released In Spring

Apple is believed to be developing a new MacBook with a 12.9-inch display for a Spring launch this year. Taiwanese research firm TrendForce reports that the company is aiming for a budget-friendly MacBook for the market, covering entry-level and mid-range.

No other details were disclosed by TrendForce regarding the MacBook, but it aligns with multiple rumors about a budget-friendly MacBook anticipated to be powered by a version of the A18 Pro Chip equipped in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple is anticipated to introduce the MacBook around March or April 2026. The budget-friendly MacBook would have a lot of similarities to the 12-inch MacBook that has been discontinued, such as a lightweight and ultra-thin design. Ming-Chi Kuo was the first person to announce that the company allegedly has plans for a budget-friendly MacBook, and that it may feature a 13-inch display and will be powered by the A18 Pro chip.