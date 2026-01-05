MacBook Pro

Budget-Friendly MacBook In The Making May Be Released In Spring

By Samantha Wiley
Budget-Friendly MacBook In The Making May Be Released In Spring

Apple is believed to be developing a new MacBook with a 12.9-inch display for a Spring launch this year. Taiwanese research firm TrendForce reports that the company is aiming for a budget-friendly MacBook for the market, covering entry-level and mid-range.


No other details were disclosed by TrendForce regarding the MacBook, but it aligns with multiple rumors about a budget-friendly MacBook anticipated to be powered by a version of the A18 Pro Chip equipped in the iPhone 16 Pro. 

Budget-Friendly MacBook In The Making May Be Released In Spring

Apple is anticipated to introduce the MacBook around March or April 2026. The budget-friendly MacBook would have a lot of similarities to the 12-inch MacBook that has been discontinued, such as a lightweight and ultra-thin design. Ming-Chi Kuo was the first person to announce that the company allegedly has plans for a budget-friendly MacBook, and that it may feature a 13-inch display and will be powered by the A18 Pro chip.


Latest News
The AirPods Pro 3 is $29 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Prices for A20 Processor Could Increase by 80%
Prices for A20 Processor Could Increase by 80%
1 Min Read
Duolingo Violates Apple Design Guidelines With Ads Promoted On Dynamic Island
Duolingo Violates Apple Design Guidelines With Ads Promoted On Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Rival Samsung Holds Major Year End Sale
Apple Rival Samsung Holds Major Year End Sale
1 Min Read
Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK
Apple Submits Appeal Versus $1.8 Billion App Store Fees in the UK
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online
iPhone Fold 3D Rumored Design Leaks Online
1 Min Read
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
Apple’s AirPods 4 are on Sale at $99
1 Min Read
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
iPhone Fold May Be Coming Earlier Than Expected
1 Min Read
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
Trailer For Season 3 Of Shrinking Released
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM/512GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?