Budget-Friendly MacBook May Be Coming In These Colors

Apple has been trying out a variety of colorful colorways for its new budget-friendly MacBook. The company has tested pink, dark gray, classic silver, light green, and light yellow as their colors, but it is unlikely that all the colors mentioned will be released.

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, reported that the budget-friendly device is going to retail for under $1000, and run an A18 Pro chip instead of an M-Series chip. It will feature an aluminum chassis and a display measuring just under 13 inches. These features will allow Apple to keep prices low and are built using a faster and newer process in terms of manufacturing.

The company is trying to compete against the likes of Chromebooks with the new MacBook, as they are marketing the budget-friendly device to enterprise users and students. The device is rumored to be preparing for a launch event as early as next month.