Budget-Friendly MacBook May Launch Before 2025 Ends

The Vision Pro with an M5 chip, the M5 iPad Pro, and M5 14-inch MacBook Pro have been introduced this month. There is one more product in speculation that may be released just before the year ends. Ming-Chi Kuo reported that a budget-friendly MacBook with a 13-inch display is in development to boost purchases of the MacBook and compete against Chromebooks.

No price was mentioned, but Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the more affordable model will be powered by the A18 Pro Chip, and it will have a lightweight and ultra-thin design. Using a chip designed for iPhones strays away from the company’s usual strategy of equipping M series chips in MacBook devices, but it could prove to be a cost-effective option. DigiTimes previously reported that the budget-friendly MacBook could have a starting price of around $599 to $699.

Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the Mac would go into mass production by the end of this year’s fourth quarter or early next year. Final assembly may occur by the end of the year, as Digitimes reported, and Apple could release the laptop late this year or in 2026 early on in the year, aligning with the analyst’s report.