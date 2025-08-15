Budget-Friendly MacBook Potentially Launched This Year With A Starting Price of $599 

MacBook Pro

By Samantha Wiley
A report outside Asia claims that Apple’s budget-friendly MacBook could potentially have a $599 starting price, and is set to be released as early as this year.

Plans and development for a more affordable variant of the MacBook were first heard of in June, as reported by Ming-Chi Kuo. The device will feature an A18 Pro chip which made its premiere last year in the iPhone 16 Pro, and a 13-inch display, to rival the Chromebook and boost the purchases of MacBooks.

The new MacBook is anticipated to undergo mass production later this year or early 2026. The Apple Analyst believes that the budget MacBook will have a lightweight and ultra-thin design coming in yellow, pink, blue, and silver finish.

The A18 Pro chip doesn’t have support for Thunderbolt, so it is expected to have USB-C Ports. This should not be something to be dismayed about, though, as a shopper looking to get a reasonably-priced MacBook that’s worth their money.

