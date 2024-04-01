Enjoy a $300 Discount on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

Apple’s M3 chip is the latest in the Apple Silicon series, able to carry out virtually any task you want. Today, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $1,800 on Amazon.

The M3 chip has a 10 core GPU and 8-core CPU for multitasking and professional projects like editing 4K videos and photos. In line with the portability, you can expect a full day’s worth when you charge it up to 100%, thanks to the energy-efficient processor. Manning the display is a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR screen with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. All your apps run quickly, including Xcode, Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, AR apps, and more.

Connectivity is handled by HDMI, Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Get the discounted 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip today!