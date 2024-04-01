MacBook Pro

Enjoy a $300 Discount on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

By Samantha Wiley
M3 MacBook Pro

Apple’s M3 chip is the latest in the Apple Silicon series, able to carry out virtually any task you want. Today, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is down to just $1,499 from its original price of $1,800 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Gray Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR... $1,799.00 $1,684.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The M3 chip has a 10 core GPU and 8-core CPU for multitasking and professional projects like editing 4K videos and photos. In line with the portability, you can expect a full day’s worth when you charge it up to 100%, thanks to the energy-efficient processor. Manning the display is a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR screen with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. All your apps run quickly, including Xcode, Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, AR apps, and more.

M3 MacBook Pro

Connectivity is handled by HDMI, Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Get the discounted 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 chip today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iOS 18
iOS 18 to be the biggest update ever: Customisable Home Screen and AI features
3 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple employees can get Milanese Loop and Link Bracelet discounts
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Adds ‘Tech Specs’ information on Apple Watch page
1 Min Read
Swift Webpage Tutorial
New Swift webpage tutorial page launches
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
The 2023 Mac Mini with M2 Chip is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Panel supply issues plague iPad Pro launch
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Cases
iPhone 16 cases leak online
1 Min Read
iPhone RCS Support
iPhone RCS support coming in ‘Fall of 2024’
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The Apple AirTag 4-Pack is $24 Off
1 Min Read
Wireless Charging
15W Qi2 wireless charging a feature on iOS 17.4
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Immersive video on Vision Pro arriving on 2023 MLS Playoffs
1 Min Read
New iPad Pro and Air
New iPad Pro and Air models coming in May
1 Min Read
Lost your password?