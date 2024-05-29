MacBook Pro

Enjoy a $300 discount on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro gets a huge price cut, so now is the best time to buy one if you’re interested. Today, the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 32GB memory and 512GB SSD is down to just $2,599 from its original price of $2,900 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 36GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina... $2,899.00 $2,549.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

If blistering speed is what you want then it’s the 2023 MacBook Pro you should get. It has the high-end M3 Pro chip with 18 core and 12 core GPU and CPU, as well as 32GB of Unified Memory for all kinds of tasks, including video processing, advanced photo editing, and rendering. You can multitask with ease and have a dozen or so apps and browsers open for seamless collaboration.

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro 2023 has a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for stunning colors and visuals. It also has an all-day battery so you won’t run out of charge. Buy it today!

May 23

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
1 Min Read
iPod Prototype
Unreleased game ‘Stacker’ shown in iPod prototype
1 Min Read
Beats Pill
New Beats Pill appears in Taiwan NCC
1 Min Read
macOS 15
Apple to refresh macOS 15 system settings
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 models appear in refurbished store
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit releases iPad Air Teardown video
1 Min Read
iPad mini
iPad mini with OLED due in 2026, as per report
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit terminates Samsung partnership
1 Min Read
Tap to Pay
Canada launches Tap to Pay in the region
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple’s new foldable display could have an 18.8-inch screen
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The M1 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?