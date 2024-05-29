Enjoy a $300 discount on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro

The M3 MacBook Pro gets a huge price cut, so now is the best time to buy one if you’re interested. Today, the 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 32GB memory and 512GB SSD is down to just $2,599 from its original price of $2,900 on Amazon.

If blistering speed is what you want then it’s the 2023 MacBook Pro you should get. It has the high-end M3 Pro chip with 18 core and 12 core GPU and CPU, as well as 32GB of Unified Memory for all kinds of tasks, including video processing, advanced photo editing, and rendering. You can multitask with ease and have a dozen or so apps and browsers open for seamless collaboration.

The MacBook Pro 2023 has a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for stunning colors and visuals. It also has an all-day battery so you won’t run out of charge. Buy it today!

