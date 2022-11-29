Enjoy a Massive $500 Discount on the 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro
If you’ve been meaning to get your hands on the M1-powered MacBook Pro, then you’re in for a treat. Today, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16-core GPU and 10-core CPU, 16GB memory, and 512GB storage is down to just $1,999.99 from its original price of $2,499 on Amazon.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - Space Gray 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM,... $2,499.00 $1,999.99 Buy on Amazon

The M1 chip brings a superb boost from its Intel counterpart in terms of graphical computing and processing aspects. 16GB of memory is nothing to scoff at, and the 512GB storage should be enough for a year’s worth of media, apps, and files, among others. Notable additions include MagSafe fast-charging and a full HD FaceTime camera so you’ll look clearer in video conferences.

The 16-inch screen is as vibrant as ever, thanks to Liquid Retina XDR, and a full charge can last up to 21 hours in total. At $500 off, it’s the sign you’ve finally been waiting for. Buy the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
