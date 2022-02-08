Experience the M1 Chip on the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro at $250 Off

Still using a 5-year old laptop or MacBook? It’s time to take advantage of today’s sale. You can buy the 14 inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for just $1,749.99 from its original price of $2,000 on Amazon.

You’ll be pleasantly surprised with the power of the M1 chip. It’s way better compared to old Intel processors and can handle graphical work without breaking a sweat. Machine learning is handled by the laptop’s Neural Engine. For memory you have a whopping 64GB, as well as 8TB of SSD storage.

The latest M1 MacBook Pro should be able to handle everything you throw at it, including multiple browsers, triple A games and photo and video editing. What’s more, a single charge can last an impressive 17 hours, and you can teleconference with clarity, thanks to the 1080p HD camera. At $249 off you should definitely get your MacBook Pro with M1 Pro chip today!