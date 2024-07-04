MacBook Pro

Get $300 Off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage

By Samantha Wiley
MacBook Pro

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro has all the power you need for a daily driver and main machine. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip and 1TB storage is down to just $2,099 from its original price of $2,400 on Amazon.

Advertisements

Preview Product Price
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 18GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Silver Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU, 18‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina... $2,399.00 $2,099.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

With the M3 Pro chip, you can experience unparalleled performance in terms of coding and graphical editing. The 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR features a 1000 nit brightness for HDR and 600 nits for SDR, and will come in very handy if you need to have 100% color accuracy. In terms of entertainment the screen is fantastic and displays video and TV show content with amazing faithfulness.

MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro has an all-day battery life and advanced camera and audio through the six speaker sound system, three mic array, and FaceTime HD camera. Get the 14 inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple
Back to school promo launches in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 lineup will have the A18 chip
1 Min Read
Resident Evil 7
Resident Evil 7 now Playable on Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 Pro
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air 512GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games Store and Fortnite nearing EU launch in iOS
1 Min Read
Apple
Original AirPods, HomePod and iPhone X added to vintage list
1 Min Read
Apple smartphones
“M14” Samsung OLED panels to be adopted by Apple smartphones
1 Min Read
Anker eufy Security Card
The Anker eufy Security Card is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Vision
New lower-cost Vision headset might have less resolution
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple begins work on visionOS 3, watchOS 12, macOS 16, and iOS 19
1 Min Read
iPhone Battery
More density required for longer iPhone battery life, according to Kuo
1 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
Get $20 Off Anker’s MagGo Power Bank 
1 Min Read
Lost your password?