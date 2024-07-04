Get $300 Off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro has all the power you need for a daily driver and main machine. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip and 1TB storage is down to just $2,099 from its original price of $2,400 on Amazon.

With the M3 Pro chip, you can experience unparalleled performance in terms of coding and graphical editing. The 14.2 inch Liquid Retina XDR features a 1000 nit brightness for HDR and 600 nits for SDR, and will come in very handy if you need to have 100% color accuracy. In terms of entertainment the screen is fantastic and displays video and TV show content with amazing faithfulness.

The MacBook Pro has an all-day battery life and advanced camera and audio through the six speaker sound system, three mic array, and FaceTime HD camera. Get the 14 inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip today!