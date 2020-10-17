Get the 1TB MacBook Pro 13-inch at $199 Off

The MacBook Pro stands tall as a powerful machine with plenty of bells and whistles. At 13 inch, it’s the perfect laptop to bring with you anywhere you go.

Today, the 13 inch MacBook pro with 1TB of storage is down to just $1,799.99 from its original price of $1,999 on Amazon. You save $150 immediately and get a $49.01 discount on checkout.

At just 15.6 mm thin and 3 lbs. light, the MacBook Pro is a worthy companion. Don’t let the profile fool you- at 4 cores and 16GB RAM, most applications and software will run just fine. You can even multi-task and run browser windows or music without worrying about things slowing down.

The Touch Bar and Touch ID, Force Touch trackpad and backlit Magic Keyboard are icing on the cake. The MacBook Pro can service you all day, thanks to the 10-hour rated battery life. Stocks are running out fast, so get yours today!