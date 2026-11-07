MacBook Pro

Glowing Apple Logo Returns for PROLED MacBook Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Glowing Apple Logo Returns for PROLED MacBook Pro

The iconic Apple Logo will be returning to MacBook Pro models, with the newly announced MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and touch capabilities. The first time the glowing logo was introduced was in 1999 with the PowerBook G3. For 16 years, the glowing logo would stay on the device. Joe Moreno, a former employee at Apple, stated that it was deliberate: the design group of the company discovered that owners were trying to open their devices on the wrong end, and as Steve Jobs prioritized user experience, they made a change that could satisfy the owner of the device rather than the looker. The glowing logo was then discontinued in 2015 from their devices, starting with the 12-inch MacBook featuring a metal polished Apple Logo at the back. Now, in 2026, Apple returns the glowing logo at the rear of the device.

To bring back the feature, you can redownload macOS to bring that light on, or do it yourself by inputting the command in Terminal. The command is ‘sudo defaults delete com.apple.CoreBrightness’. Backlight mode, and then press Enter. Open Terminal by pressing Command and Space, and then input this command.

Glowing Apple Logo Returns for PROLED MacBook Pro

In the past, the glowing logo was a common sight. Glowing lights are seen in cafes and theaters. The glowing design would also light up depending on the ambience of the light and the brightness of your screen. You can also keep the logo dark with the command ‘sudo defaults delete com.apple.CoreBrightness’ LEBacklightMode int-0.


The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display, powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chip, is lighter by .7 pounds compared to the current MacBook Pro models with mini-LED displays; the device also features touch capabilities. The 14- and 16-inch models have a starting price of $2,899 and $3,399, respectively.

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