Grab the new 13-inch MacBook Pro today for cheap

Patience is a virtue, but you should know a good deal when you see one. Today, the latest MacBook Pro 13 inch model is going for $199 less than its original price on Amazon. Traditionally priced at $1,999, you’re getting the latest MacBook Pro in Silver and with a 1TB storage space for less!

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a powerhouse in its own right. At just 15.6 mm thick and 3.1 lb in weight, the laptop sports 10th gen quad-core processors, ultra-fast SSD, a Retina display w/ True Tone technology, Touch ID, Touch Bar, and a trackpad that can detect pressure. There’s also the backlit Magic Keyboard which makes typing an enjoyable experience.

MacBook Pro

The Wide stereo sound and 500 nits brightness should be more than enough for work and entertainment purposes. It has the Thunderbolt 3 port, which allows you to connect several displays, transfer data or provide and charge any compatible device.

The discount won’t last long, so get your MacBook Pro today for just $1,800!