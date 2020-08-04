Grab the new 13-inch MacBook Pro today for cheap

Patience is a virtue, but you should know a good deal when you see one. Today, the latest MacBook Pro 13 inch model is going for $199 less than its original price on Amazon. Traditionally priced at $1,999, you’re getting the latest MacBook Pro in Silver and with a 1TB storage space for less!
The 13-inch MacBook Pro is a powerhouse in its own right. At just 15.6 mm thick and 3.1 lb in weight, the laptop sports 10th gen quad-core processors, ultra-fast SSD, a Retina display w/ True Tone technology, Touch ID, Touch Bar, and a trackpad that can detect pressure. There’s also the backlit Magic Keyboard which makes typing an enjoyable experience.
|New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Space Gray
|$1,999.00 $1,799.00
The Wide stereo sound and 500 nits brightness should be more than enough for work and entertainment purposes. It has the Thunderbolt 3 port, which allows you to connect several displays, transfer data or provide and charge any compatible device.
The discount won’t last long, so get your MacBook Pro today for just $1,800!