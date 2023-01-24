iLoungeNewsMacMacBook Pro

Here’s Your Chance to Snap Up a $500 Discounted 2021 MacBook Pro

By Samantha Wiley
The 2021 MacBook Pro is still a powerhouse computer that can do nearly all your day-to-day work and activity. Today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 10-core M1 Pro chip and 1TB storage is down to just $1,999 from its original price of $2,499 on Amazon.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - Silver Apple 2021 MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB... $2,499.00 $1,999.00 Buy on Amazon

The M1 Pro chip is impressive when it comes to churning out graphics and processing threads. A 10-core CPU makes short work of apps and power-hungry tasks like rendering, video editing, and the like. You have 64GB of unified memory which enables you to multi-task without having to close an app or browser window. The SSD loads up programs quickly to ensure you’re productive and efficient.

At full charge, the MacBook Pro can last up to 17 hours. The machine is also ideal for consuming content or doing video conferences, thanks to the 6-speaker system and full HD FaceTime camera. Buy the $500 off 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro today!

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.