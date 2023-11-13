iFixit shares new M3 MacBook Pro teardown video

iFixit recently shared a new teardown video of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 Pro and the M3 chip.

The teardown video, which is around 8 minutes long, takes a look at the insides of Apple’s newest MacBook models and discusses several aspects, such as the anodization process, the new color, an X-Ray of the laptop, a comparison of the internals of the M3 Pro and M3 models, the battery, logic board, modular ports, soldered RAM, and more.

What’s notable about the video is how Space Black was achieved. iFixit published a separate blog post detailing how it was achieved- a rougher anodized surface means less light reflected, giving it a darker appearance. The post also had greater detail, such as the anodization seal and others. Those interested can visit the official iFixit YouTube video and click the link in the description for the blog post.

Apple released the new M3 Macbook Pro models in November.