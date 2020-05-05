Jon Prosser says Apple will announce new 13-Inch MacBook Pro

Jon Prosser who is a well known Apple leaker has tweeted that Apple will announce a new refresh of the 13-Inch MacBook Pro. According to several rumors, the new Macbook Pro could be a 14-inch model. The rumors say that it will also have slimmer bezels.

Prosser mentioned this news back on April 4, when he tweeted, “New 13” MacBook Pro (codename J223) coming next month.” And today he tweeted giving the big news tweeting, “Incoming.” “Today’s the day.”

The refresh of the new 13 or the 14-inch Macbook Pro will also have a ninth or a tenth generation processor by Intel. There are no details about the number of cores of the processor. It will surely have an increased RAM and storage capacity but, there is no detail about the total RAM or the total capacity. The keyboard will be even more reliable with the scissor keys. The rumors suggest that Apple has kept the slimmer bezels as seen in the 16-inch MacBook Pro which replaced the Macbook Pro’s 15-inch model in 2019.

New 13” MacBook Pro (codename J223) coming next month. pic.twitter.com/2LGXy6w9Ya — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 4, 2020

It is worth mentioning that Jon Prosser accurately leaked the news that Apple will launch iPhone SE on April 15.