Launch of MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max Models is Approaching

One of Apple’s Premium Resellers has shared details on stock of the current models of the MacBook Pro decreasing as the release for the new M5 Pro and M5 Max models is very near. The company usually works to supply retail stores ahead of releases of new models to prevent resellers from being left with outdated gadgets.

Bloomberg also reported during the past weekend that the timeframe is getting closer for the release date of macOS Tahoe software, so a premiere for the MacBook Pros is close. The M5 Pro and M5 Max will be released around the same time with macOS Tahoe 26.3 in February or next month.

The reseller likewise shared that the supplies for the HomePod mini are also dwindling with several models already sold out. However, no word has been made if that is due to an updated version coming out or issues in the supply chain, and the information does not conclude a release for a HomePod mini 2.