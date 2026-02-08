MacBook Pro

Launch of MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max Models is Approaching

By Samantha Wiley
Launch of MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max Models is Approaching

One of Apple’s Premium Resellers has shared details on stock of the current models of the MacBook Pro decreasing as the release for the new M5 Pro and M5 Max models is very near. The company usually works to supply retail stores ahead of releases of new models to prevent resellers from being left with outdated gadgets.


Bloomberg also reported during the past weekend that the timeframe is getting closer for the release date of macOS Tahoe software, so a premiere for the MacBook Pros is close. The M5 Pro and M5 Max will be released around the same time with macOS Tahoe 26.3 in February or next month. 

Launch of MacBook Pro M5 Pro and M5 Max Models is Approaching

The reseller likewise shared that the supplies for the HomePod mini are also dwindling with several models already sold out. However, no word has been made if that is due to an updated version coming out or issues in the supply chain, and the information does not conclude a release for a HomePod mini 2.


Latest News
Get the iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi at $99 Off
Get the iPad Mini 7 256GB Wi-Fi at $99 Off
1 Min Read
Mozilla Now Allows Turning AI Features Off
Mozilla Now Allows Turning AI Features Off
1 Min Read
Barcelona Passeig de Gràcia Apple Store Temporarily Closing
Barcelona Passeig de Gràcia Apple Store Temporarily Closing
1 Min Read
Apple’s Plans to Enter the Smart Glasses Market is Changing the Industry
Apple’s Plans to Enter the Smart Glasses Market is Changing the Industry
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple
Clamshell Style iPhone Being Looked Into By Apple
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhones May Have the Largest Battery Ever
Foldable iPhones May Have the Largest Battery Ever
1 Min Read
Apple and TSMC’s 10-Year Collaboration May Be Ending
Apple and TSMC’s 10-Year Collaboration May Be Ending
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off
The 13-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $149 Off
1 Min Read
M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3
M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips for the MacBook Pro could Roll Out with macOS 26.3
1 Min Read
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
Mac Ordering Process Revamped
1 Min Read
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
Check Signed By Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs Sold For $2.4 Million
1 Min Read
Lost your password?