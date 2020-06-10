Lowest price ever: Save $300 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

The New Apple MacBook Pro is now again on sale at a lower price on Amazon. Amazon is now offering a huge $300 discount on the 16-Inch MacBook Pro model that has 512GB storage and 16GB RAM.

With this new deal on Amazon, you can buy this model of MacBook Pro only for $2,099 instead of $2,399. It is the space gray model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Make sure to take advantage of this deal and save money before the deal ends.

Apple MacBook Pro

This model of the MacBook Pro is powered by the 9th generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 processor along with the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory. With these combined, you get an ultra-fast performance. This MacBook Pro also allows you to work with more efficiency.

The keyboard on it uses the refined scissor mechanism which gives you a comfortable typing experience. It has a six-speaker sound system to deliver the best audio experience in a Mac. It also has long battery life. Now you can work for at least 11 hours on a single charge.

His new MacBook Pro 16-inch model is your best partner for work. Now you can buy the latest model of 16-Inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage on Amazon and save $300.