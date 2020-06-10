Lowest price ever: Save $300 on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro

The New Apple MacBook Pro is now again on sale at a lower price on Amazon. Amazon is now offering a huge $300 discount on the 16-Inch MacBook Pro model that has 512GB storage and 16GB RAM.
With this new deal on Amazon, you can buy this model of MacBook Pro only for $2,099 instead of $2,399. It is the space gray model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Make sure to take advantage of this deal and save money before the deal ends.
Apple MacBook Pro
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|New Apple MacBook Pro (16-Inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Space Gray
|$2,399.00 $2,099.00
|Buy on Amazon
This model of the MacBook Pro is powered by the 9th generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 processor along with the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory. With these combined, you get an ultra-fast performance. This MacBook Pro also allows you to work with more efficiency.
The keyboard on it uses the refined scissor mechanism which gives you a comfortable typing experience. It has a six-speaker sound system to deliver the best audio experience in a Mac. It also has long battery life. Now you can work for at least 11 hours on a single charge.
His new MacBook Pro 16-inch model is your best partner for work. Now you can buy the latest model of 16-Inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512 GB storage on Amazon and save $300.